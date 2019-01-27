72 Die of Swine Flu in Rajasthan, Over 1,800 Positive Cases Reported Since Jan 1

With 10 more people succumbing to H1N1 virus in three days, the toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has risen to 72, an official said here on Sunday.While two persons died on Sunday, three afflicted patients died on Saturday and five on Friday, according to the official. Sunday's deaths were reported from Jodhpur and Udaipur.The total number of deaths in swine flu cases has risen to 72, he said.As many as 1,856 people have tested positive for the virus from January 1 to 26 in the state, the official said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.