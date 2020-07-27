72-hour Lockdown Announced in Shillong Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 72-hour lockdown started in Meghalaya's state capital Shillong from Monday amid rising

cases of novel coronavirus in the state, officials said. Around 30 localities, mostly in the worst-hit East

Khasi Hills district, have already been declared containmentzones, they said. The lockdown in Shillong agglomeration — localitieswithin the Shillong municipality and scheduled areas — was announced after 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last two days.

Of these, 37 are armed forces personnel, including 23troopers of the BSF, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya has 543 active COVID-19 cases, while 173 people have recovered from the disease. Five coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state so far. The East Khasi Hills district alone has 441 active cases, officials said. "The lockdown reimposed in the entire Shillong city agglomeration will continue till Wednesday midnight," thedistrict's Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor W Nongbri said.

During this period, health workers will be workingextra time to track all primary and secondary contacts of positive patients, and conduct random tests to break the chainof infection, she said.

Meanwhile, two police stations in East Jaintia Hillsdistrict have been closed after a few COVID-19 cases were detected there. "Both the police stations have been disinfected and personnel placed under quarantine," an official said.