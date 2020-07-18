72 More SRPF Personnel Test Positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

As many as 72 more State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel posted in Gadchiroli tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, officials said here.

All new cases, from a battalion of around 600 who joined duty last week, tested positive for the virus on Saturday and have been sent into quarantine.

Officials had previously reported 42 SRPF men, 87 Central Reserve Police Force jawans and two Border Security Force personnel. The total number of infected personnel in the district rose to 203.

At least three troopers have recently recovered from coronavirus and are preparing to resume normal duties as per the protocols, said the official.

They are among a total of 1,200 troopers drawn from various central forces who have been deployed all over the sensitive district to control the Maoist menace besides helping out the state police in various duties.

While the CRPF and BSF jawans hail from all over India, the SRPF men come from various districts in the state and all undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test within a week after reaching here.

The district authorities and the various armed units have made sufficient arrangements for the isolation and treatment of all those who have tested positive, said the official.