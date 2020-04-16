Take the pledge to vote

72 South Delhi Families Quarantined After Pizza Delivery Agent Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sixteen workers at the Malviya Nagar outlet of the famous eatery were quarantined as a precautionary measure.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Families in 72 houses in a locality in South Delhi have been told to quarantine themselves after a delivery boy associated with a famous pizza chain tested positive for coronavirus, a district magistrate of south Delhi said on Wednesday.

According to DM BM Mishra, a delivery boy from a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday, following which the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet. A detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet.

“We have found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine," Mishra said.

He added that there was no need to panic, as he had informed all the delivery boys to use masks and follow the safety measures while executing a delivery. But the decision to send all contact persons to quarantine was 'necessary' as a precautionary measure.

The said delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis.

Some of the orders from this outlet were also made through food delivery giant Zomato, which said that while all colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative, as a precautionary measure, the restaurant has now suspended operations for the time being.

"All the co-workers of the said rider have tested negative and as a precaution, the restaurant where the rider worked has suspended operations," a statement by Zomato said.

(With IANS inputs)

