Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

72-Year-Old AIIMS Patient Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 in Delhi Attended Tablighi Jamaat Meeting

The religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot in the country.

IANS

Updated:April 9, 2020, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
72-Year-Old AIIMS Patient Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 in Delhi Attended Tablighi Jamaat Meeting
Representative Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: A 72-year-old patient at AIIMS, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to the trauma centre, which is currently functioning as a dedicated Covid-19 centre. At least 30 healthcare workers were advised to go for self-quarantine when it was found that they came in contact with him.

A source said that the patient had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz here.

The healthcare workers include doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

According to the source, the patient came to the emergency ward with brain stroke symptoms and therefore, was immediately shifted to the Neurology Department. "He complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing, therefore his chest x-ray was done and he was cannulised. But as he complained of chest pain, therefore his sample was taken and sent for testing which came out positive for COVID-19," the source said.

The patient was then immediately transferred to AIIMS trauma centre.

The neurology ward where the patient was admitted is being sanitised and doctors in the emergency department are screening all patients to identify such cases.

The condition of the patient is critical and he is closely monitored by the doctors, according to the source.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,628

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,719

    +759

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,502

    +47
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres