72-year-old Farmer Dies Trying to Save His Cows, Calves from Fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened Saturday night under the Rupaidiah Police Station area of the district when Itwari Lal Arya was sleeping. He said Arya noticed fire and smoke coming out of his cowshed and went to unleash his two cows and as many calves kept inside.

"the fire could be extinguished, a portion of the thatched roof fell on Arya and the cattle, and they died," the SP said. Additional District Magistrate Jaichandra Pandey said Rs 5 lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased under Krishak Durghatna Bima, and Rs 80,000 will be given for the loss of his cattle. He said the family will also get ration for one month.