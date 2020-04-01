72-year-old Man, Father-in-law of Coronavirus Patient, Dies of Disease in UP; 2nd Death in State

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded its second death due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday when a 72-year-old man died at the Meerut Medical College.

The deceased was the father-in-law of the first Covid-19 patient in Meerut and had tested positive on March 29.

Speaking to the media, principal of Meerut Medical College Dr RC Gupta said: “The 72-year-old patient tested positive on March 29 and was being treated here. Last night, we had to put him on ventilator at 1am. The doctors then informed me that the condition was deteriorating further and we tried our best but could not save him. He passed away at around 11am today. Apart from the age factor, the patient was also diabetic and had history of chronic pulmonary disease.”

He added, “Due to guidelines on coronavirus, we were taking all the precautions and reading guidelines for packing the body in three layers which is why it took some time to inform the media.

“The son-in-law of the deceased, who is also infected, lived in Amravati and was visiting. Three localities have been sealed where many people are suspected to have been infected. The body will be wrapped in a three-layer body bag and handed over to police who will give it to the family for last rites.”

The state recorded its first death due to coronavirus on Monday when a 25-year-old man passed away. The deceased had been first admitted to the District Hospital, Basti. After his condition failed to improve, his kin took him to the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

His first test report for Covid-19 came positive at BRD, but the samples were sent to King George's Medical University, Lucknow for a confirmatory test, as well. The test report from KGMU on Wednesday confirmed that the man had been suffering from the novel coronavirus disease.

The patient hailed from Turkahiya locality in Basti District, and owned a grocery shop there.

