72-year-old Retired Tehsildar’s Bullet-ridden Body Recovered from His Palgarh Residence
Sankhe was shot four times in the head and his licenced .32 bore Indian-made revolver was found from near his body.
Representative Image.
Mumbai: The bullet-ridden body of a 72-year-old retired tehsildar was found at his bungalow in Palgarh on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Pandharinath Sankhe.
Sankhe was shot four times in the head and his licenced .32 bore Indian-made revolver was found from near his body. The police initially suspected it to be a suicide case, but later filed a murder case against “unknown people” on Thursday, The Times of India reported.
The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday morning when Sankhe returned from his morning walk at around 6.30am. His wife, who was asleep, and security guard, who was in his cabin, heard gunshots. They rushed to Sankhe’s study room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead before arrival.
The police say that Sankhe’s revolver was likely used in the murder. The police had initially considered it to be a case of suicide. But the autopsy revealed that the bullets had pierced through his right temple and the shots were fired from a close range. The revolver has been sent for ballistic analysis to ascertain if the bullets were shot from the same weapon.
The shots were fired from point-blank range. The autopsy was done at JJ Hospital and the report is awaited. Manor API Siddhawa Jaybhaye said Sankhe's revolver has been sent for ballistic analysis if the bullets found on him were shot from the same weapon.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
