72-Year-Old Woman Found Locked Inside House in Telangana; Shifted to Old Age Home

Hyderabad: A 72-year-old woman was rescued and shifted to an old age home on Thursday after remaining locked in her house here for the past eight months since her husband left for his native village, police said. The woman survived on the food and water provided by her kind-hearted landlord through a window, they said.

The police and other government authorities came to the rescue of the woman after coming to know of her plight through a media report. The woman's 75-year-old husband had gone to his native village in Andhra Pradesh in connection with some issue relating to his agricultural land after locking the house located in an interior lane at Ramnagar here, they added.

Later, speaking to reporters, the old woman, said her husband had done it for her safety and would come back soon. She has been shifted to an old age home run by an NGO, police said adding the septuagenarian did not have a phone.

Ruling TRS MLA from Musheerabad M Gopal, who visited the woman, told PTI that she was neither ready to accept help from others nor was willing to move to a home where she could be given proper care.

The MLA said he tried to impress upon her that it was in the interest of her health and she would be handed over only to her husband upon his return.

Police said no case has been registered as there was no complaint lodged in this connection. Meanwhile, the husband's relatives informed the police that he will return to Hyderabad on Saturday.

