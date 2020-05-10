INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

72,000 People Carried by West Bengal Govt Buses During Covid-19 Lockdown, says Transport Minister

People board a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages in Kolkata. (Reuters)

People board a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages in Kolkata. (Reuters)

The government buses were run by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), he said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
Share this:

The state transport undertakings in West Bengal have carried 72,000 passengers till May 9 since the commencement of the lockdown, providing more than 2,300 buses, a minister said on Sunday.

Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said the department also hired more than 260 private vehicles for transportation of 7,500 people during the lockdown period, he said.

The government buses were run by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), he said.

The transport department has also provided over 100 vehicles to other state units engaged in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, Adhikari said.

In order to ensure safety of crew members and staff of the government buses, 3,000 PPE sets, hand gloves, face shields and shoe covers were procured, he said.

The transport department is also procuring 150 machines for sanitsing and thermal guns for the safety of passengers and staff, the minister said.

Over 500 labourers from Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur districts were brought to South 24 Parganas by buses on Sunday, an official said.

All of them underwent medical screening, and their swab samples were collected for tests, he said, adding that they were advised to stay in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the government bus services were started in Bankura, which has been declared a green zone, from Sunday, a district official said.

The transport department decided to run SBSTC buses in some routes within Bankura district after the private operators expressed their inability to run their vehicles with maximum 20 passengers at a time, claiming that it would cause huge losses to them. PTI AMR COR BDC The state transport undertakings in West Bengal have carried 72,000 passengers till May 9 since the commencement of the lockdown, providing more than 2,300 buses, a minister said on Sunday.

Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said the department also hired more than 260 private vehicles for transportation of 7,500 people during the lockdown period, he said.

The government buses were run by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), he said.

The transport department has also provided over 100 vehicles to other state units engaged in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, Adhikari said.

In order to ensure safety of crew members and staff of the government buses, 3,000 PPE sets, hand gloves, face shields and shoe covers were procured, he said.

The transport department is also procuring 150 machines for sanitsing and thermal guns for the safety of passengers and staff, the minister said.

Over 500 labourers from Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur districts were brought to South 24 Parganas by buses on Sunday, an official said.

All of them underwent medical screening, and their swab samples were collected for tests, he said, adding that they were advised to stay in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the government bus services were started in Bankura, which has been declared a green zone, from Sunday, a district official said.

The transport department decided to run SBSTC buses in some routes within Bankura district after the private operators expressed their inability to run their vehicles with maximum 20 passengers at a time, claiming that it would cause huge losses to them.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading