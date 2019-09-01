Take the pledge to vote

73-year-old Assam Doctor Dies After Being Beaten Up by Tea Garden Workers Over Colleague's Death

The workers beat up the resident doctor, Deben Dutta, blaming him for the death of one of their co-workers. Police and CRPF personnel rescued the doctor at 5 pm and he was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
73-year-old Assam Doctor Dies After Being Beaten Up by Tea Garden Workers Over Colleague's Death
Representative Image.
New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 73-year-old doctor in a tea garden in Assam’s Jorhat district died after being assaulted by garden workers on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at Teok tea estate on Saturday.

"The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate's hospital," a statement by Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

Blaming Dutta for being absent from duty, the enraged workers locked up him up in a room after he reached the hospital and proceeded to beat him. "Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital," the Deputy Commissioner's statement read.

The tea estate’s welfare officer Jiban Kurmi was also roughed up after he tried to rescue the doctor. Finally, police and CRPF personnel rescued the doctor at 5 pm and he was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested 19 in the case after a magisterial enquiry was ordered.

