73-year-old Assam Doctor Dies After Being Beaten Up by Tea Garden Workers Over Colleague's Death
The workers beat up the resident doctor, Deben Dutta, blaming him for the death of one of their co-workers. Police and CRPF personnel rescued the doctor at 5 pm and he was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 73-year-old doctor in a tea garden in Assam’s Jorhat district died after being assaulted by garden workers on Saturday evening.
The incident occurred at Teok tea estate on Saturday.
"The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate's hospital," a statement by Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.
Blaming Dutta for being absent from duty, the enraged workers locked up him up in a room after he reached the hospital and proceeded to beat him. "Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital," the Deputy Commissioner's statement read.
The tea estate’s welfare officer Jiban Kurmi was also roughed up after he tried to rescue the doctor. Finally, police and CRPF personnel rescued the doctor at 5 pm and he was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have arrested 19 in the case after a magisterial enquiry was ordered.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs