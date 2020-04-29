73-Year-Old Covid-19 Patient Dies in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Death Toll Increases to 21

A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the death toll in the state due to infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state government said.

The elderly man had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters here.

Twelve new cases were confirmed in the state on Wednesday, including the deceased.

Cumulatively 535 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21 deaths and 216 discharges.

