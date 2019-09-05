74-Year-Old Andhra Woman Gives Birth to Twins Through IVF, Sets World Record
The woman and her husband had failed to bear children during the 57 years of their marriage, leaving ther=ir dreams unfulfilled.
Mangayamma and her husband Raja Rao, along with the nursing home staff in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. (News18)
Hyderabad: An Andhra Pradesh woman created a world record by giving birth to twins at 74 years of age. She bore children 57 years after marriage.
The woman, Mangayamma, married Yerramatti Raja Rao who belongs to Nelapartipadu in East Godavari district on March 22, 1962, doctors at the Ahalya Nursing Home in Guntur, where the woman gave birth, said. The couple failed to have children, leaving their dreams unfulfilled.
When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, paid a visit to the nursing home. Dr. Sanakkayala and Dr. Umashankar at the Ahalya Nursing Home collected Raja Rao's sperm, and were successful in the fertilisation process.
Mangayamma was kept under the supervision of the doctors during the course of her pregnancy in the nursing home. Dr. Umashankar performed a c-section surgery to deliver the twins on Thursday at 10:30 am.
“I’m feeling very happy. We have been in the hospital for nine months. After seeing the children today we have forgotten all our struggles. We will take care of both children,” said Raja Rao.
