75 Dengue Cases Reported in Delhi This Year, 131 of Malaria: Report
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a special campaign to combat dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing spread of vector-borne diseases.
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A total of 75 dengue cases have been reported this year in the national capital, with 35 of them recorded in August, according to the latest municipal report.
At least 131 cases of malaria have also been reported till August 24, the report said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a special campaign to combat dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing spread of vector-borne diseases.
Kejriwal said, he himself along with his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito-breeding. According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 2018 saw 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths while 4,726 dengue cases and 10 deaths were reported in 2017.
At least 21 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year. A senior doctor at a government-run facility said both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue.
He advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes.
"Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.
The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. No case of vector-borne disease was reported till January 13.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85