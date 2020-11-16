75 Doctors, 250 Paramedics to Fly to Delhi as Amit Shah Finalises Covid-19 Plan Amid Surging Cases

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah directed airlifting of doctors and healthcare workers from paramilitary forces to help Delhi tide over the Covid crisis, a list of 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from all CAPFs has been finalised. As many as 20 of these doctors will come from CRPF, 15 from ITBP, 12 from SSB and 20 from BSF. Similarly, 50 paramedics from CRPF and 60 each from ITBP and BSF are also being airlifted.

Officials said most of these doctors and medical staff will be deployed at the ITBP-run Covid care center in Chattarpur but if needed, they can also be sent to assist in other Delhi hospitals. Official communication has been sent to units across India to relive extra doctors. While those deployed in Kashmir or Naxal areas may not be moved out, rest of the units will see medical staff being deployed for Delhi coronavirus duty.

An officer told News18, "Sanction has been given to all the medical staff to travel by private airlines to reach location at the earliest."

The Ministry of Home Affairs also multi-disciplinary teams to check for compliance of COvid-19 guidelines in Delhi's private hospitals for testing and treatment.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Police officials to discuss implementation strategy of the decisions taken on Sunday. MHA officials said separate meetings were also held at DRDO and ICMR.

DRDO officials worked to ensure additional 250-300 ICU beds in their Dhaula Kuan Covid facility, while ICMR discussed implementation of ramped up testing measures. Home Minister Amit Shah has directed that mobile testing vans be deployed in high virus density areas. Testing is to be doubled to touch a lakh over the next few days.