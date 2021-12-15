75% Men, 72% Women in Kerala Believe Wife's Right To Say 'No' to Sex: Survey

More Men than women in Kerala believe that the latter is justified in saying “no” to sex if she is not in the mood or tired or if her husband is unfaithful or has a sexually transmitted disease (STD), according to a survey conducted by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) survey report 2019-20 in its section ‘Gender role attitudes’ has said that 75 percent of men in Kerala and 72 percent of women believe that the latter is justified in refusing to have sex with her husband for all the reasons mentioned above.

In the survey, it was also found that 31 percent of Kerala men believe that they have the right to have sex with another woman if they are refused sex by their wives. These 31 percent of men also believe that they have the right to get angry at their wives, to deprive them of financial support, and to do forced sex if refused.

NFHS is a country-wide survey conducted by MoHFW with the International Institute for Population Sciences serving as the nodal agency.

The analysis of the data in the NHFS report also shows that Kerala women agree more than men when it comes to the practice of beating wives when she refuses to have sex.

A total of 13.1 percent of married women in Kerala believe that it is justified for a husband to hit or beat his wife when she refuses to have sex. Only 10.4 percent of married men in Kerala agree that such an act was justified. Shockingly, 8.1 percent of unmarried women also justified beating of wife for refusal of sex.

NHFS report also found that 13.4% of Kerala men believe that they can have sex with another woman, 24.6% believe they can get angry and reprimand her, and 9.2% of men in Kerala resort to forced sex in situations where the wife says no to intercourse.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.