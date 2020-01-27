Take the pledge to vote

75-year-old CPI(M) Worker Dies After Setting Himself Ablaze in Indore; Was Working Against CAA, NRC

Police said some anti-NRC, CAA leaflets were found from the pockets of Prajapati’s clothes. The police could not record his statement due to his deteriorating health.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
File image of CPI(M) flag. (Image: Getty Images)

Indore: A elderly worker of Communist Party of India (Marxist), who had set himself on fire on Friday night, died in the wee hours of Monday.

With around 90 per cent burn injuries, Ramesh Prajapati, 75, was rushed to MY Hospital in Indore on and his condition was said to be critical.

His self-immolation act has been linked to protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Prajapati, who was associated with the CPI (M) since several years, had been actively participating in anti-CAA rallies.

City SP Central Kotwali BPS Parihar said that some anti-NRC, CAA leaflets were found from the pockets of Prajapati’s clothes. The police could not record his statement due to his deteriorating health.

Prajapati’s family has demanded a fair probe to ascertain the exact cause behind Prajapati’s death. The old man used to work as a tailor for livelihood, the family said.

