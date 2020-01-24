75-year-old CPI(M) Worker Sets Himself Ablaze in Indore; Was Working Against CAA & NRC

Indore: A 75-year-old CPI(M) worker, who was actively working against implementation of the CAA, NRC and NPR, attempted self-immolation in Indore on Friday.

The elderly party worker, identified as Ramesh Prajapati, set himself on fire at the Geeta Bhawan Square in the city, prompting onlookers to call an ambulance. He was rushed to the MY Hospital and admitted with burn injuries.

Pamphlets opposing the citizenship legislations were recovered from his pocket. However, senior police officer Nirmal Kumar said that it was premature to establish a link between the incident and the man’s involvement in anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. He added that the matter was being probed.

Members of the CPI(M) confirmed that Prajapati had participated in several protests against the CAA and NRC (National register of Citizens), and was actively engaging with locals on the issue.

A leader of the party, Kailash Limbodia, said that Prajapati was unable to speak, and therefore could not communicate the reason behind his action.

