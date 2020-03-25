75-year-old Dies in Suspected COVID-19 Fatality in Karnataka, Her Final Test Report Awaited, Says Govt

Bengaluru: A 75-year-old woman who was found positive for the new coronavirus in an initial test died early Wednesday in Karnataka but the state government said a final confirmation was awaited.

The exact cause of her death would be known after the final report comes, two state ministers said. If confirmed, this will be the second coronavirus fatality in the state.

The woman, who returned from Mecca in Saudi Arabia recently, was said to be from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura and undergoing treatment at Bowring hospital here.

"In the initial report the result was positive, finally a confirmatory report has to come... We are waiting for it," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said in response to a question from reporters.

Earlier Wednesday, Health Minister Sriramulu tweeted about the suspected COVID-19 death but said the exact cause will be know only after the test report is out.

"A 75-year-old COVID-19 person from Gauribidanur who had returned from Mecca has died at Bowring hospital here at 1am. The patient was suffering from diabetes, chest pain and hip fracture. Exact reason for the death will be clear only after the test reports are out," Sriramulu said.

"The patient was undergoing treatment in isolation ward at a hospital in Gauribidanur, later for more treatment the person was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru, from where the the patient was shifted to Bowring hospital yesterday," he added.

Earlier this month, a 76-year-old Kalaburagi man died "due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID-19", becoming the country's first coronavirus death.

A total of 51 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which include one death and three discharged, the state health department said.

