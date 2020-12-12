News18 Logo

75-year-old Man Trampled to Death by Elephant, Two Teens Injured in Tamil Nadu

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Hearing the screams of Arumugam, two youths, both aged 19, rushed to his rescue but were attacked by the elephant. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to the government hospital after being administered first aid at a private hospital, police said.

A 75-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the city outskirts early on Saturday while two teenagers were injured in the attack by the pachyderm, police said. Arumugam was walking on the road near his house at Vanjiamman Nagar in Thondamuthur, when the elephant attacked him, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Hearing the screams of Arumugam, two youths, both aged 19, rushed to his rescue but were attacked by the elephant.They sustained minor injuries and were taken to the government hospital after being administered first aid at a private hospital, police said.

On receipt of information, Forest Department officials rushed to place and managed to chase away the tusker. The elephant had reportedly strayed to the area from Onampalayam near a reserved forest area, police said.


