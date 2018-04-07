GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

75-year-old Woman Beaten to Death in UP for Objecting to Less Ration

The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop's owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman's son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
75-year-old Woman Beaten to Death in UP for Objecting to Less Ration
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A 75-year-old woman was beaten to death here allegedly by a fair price shop owner after she objected to being given less ration, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place last evening at Firazabad village.

The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop's owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman's son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.

The other accused in the case are Shamim and Janu. No body has been arrested yet, he said.

The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.

Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and people refused to handover the body to police for several hours.

The body was later sent for post mortem, the officer said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You