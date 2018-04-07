English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
75-yr-old Beaten to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar For Questioning Less Ration
The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Muzaffarnagar: A 75-year-old woman was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar allegedly by a fair price shop owner after she objected to being given less ration, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place last evening at Firazabad village.
The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop's owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman's son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.
The other accused in the case are Shamim and Janu. No body has been arrested yet, he said.
The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.
Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and people refused to handover the body to police for several hours.
The body was later sent for post mortem, the officer said.
Also Watch
The incident took place last evening at Firazabad village.
The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop's owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman's son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.
The other accused in the case are Shamim and Janu. No body has been arrested yet, he said.
The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.
Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and people refused to handover the body to police for several hours.
The body was later sent for post mortem, the officer said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Australia
|20
|17
|20
|57
|2
|England
|14
|12
|6
|32
|3
|Canada
|5
|7
|6
|18
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|4
|5
|12
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3 in Gold Coast Highlights: Weightlifters Adds Two More Gold Medals to India's Tally
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Sonam Kapoor Stands In Solidarity With Salman Khan, Says He's The Best
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism