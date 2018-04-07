75-yr-old Beaten to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar For Questioning Less Ration

: A 75-year-old woman was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar allegedly by a fair price shop owner after she objected to being given less ration, police said on Saturday.The incident took place last evening at Firazabad village.The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop's owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman's son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.The other accused in the case are Shamim and Janu. No body has been arrested yet, he said.The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and people refused to handover the body to police for several hours.The body was later sent for post mortem, the officer said.