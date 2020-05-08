INDIA

1-MIN READ

77 Covid-19 Inamtes of Arthur Road Jail in Central Mumabi Shifted to Mahul

Representative image.

Representative image.

The 77 had tested positive after coming in contact with a cook who had got infected, the prison department official said, adding that 26 jail staffers have also been infected so far.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
The 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai who tested positive for novel coronavirus were on Friday shifted to a vacant building in Mahul in suburban Chembur to undergo quarantine, an official said.

The 77 had tested positive after coming in contact with a cook who had got infected, the prison department official said, adding that 26 jail staffers have also been infected so far.

"The 77 will be kept in a vacant building in Mahul in Chembur with security being provided by police during the quarantine period. The 26 staffers have been shifted to different places as part of their treatment," he added.

