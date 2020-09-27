77 Deaths, 4,403 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In UP

Lucknow: Seventy-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 4,403 fresh infections surfaced, taking the case tally to 3,87,085 in the state. So far, 5,594 people have died from the disease in the state, according a health bulletin.

Of the 77 fresh deaths, Lucknow reported 11, followed by seven in Kanpur, six in Gorakhpur, five in Kushinagar and four in Allahabad. As far as fresh cases are concerned, Lucknow reported the maximum 549 infections, followed by Allahabad (263), Ghaziabad (229), Gautam Buddh Nagar (204), Meerut (191), Kanpur (179) and Varanasi (163). The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 55,603, the bulletin said. So far, 3,25,888 patients have recovered from the disease. “The recovery rate of the state stands at 84.19 per cent,” Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. He said over 96 lakh samples have been tested in the state till now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor