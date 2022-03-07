77 Odia Students Return from Warn-torn Ukraine, CM Welcomes Them at Airport

As many as 77 Odia students reached safely in Bhubaneswar on Monday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the students at the airport. Upon receiving their children at the airport, the parents were overwhelmed and felt relieved.

As Odia students, who were stranded in Ukraine, returned home, it brought an end to 12 days of anxiety. The Odia students arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special AirAsia flight from Delhi. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcome them at the airport.

The CM also interacted with the Ukraine returnees and enquired about their journey back home. He also assured the students that the state government would make some arrangements for their further studies. The students opened up about the situation that they faced in Ukraine and thanked the Odisha CM for making all the arrangements for their safe return from war-torn Ukraine.

Subhasree Sahu, a Ukraine returnee, said, “I was staying in Kharkiv. It was very difficult situation. We were staying in a hostel bunker in view of situation. Near about 800 to 1,000 students had to walk 33KM. It was unbelievable how we were trying to survive. We thank the government for making special arrangements for us to reach home safely."

“I am a sixth year student. It was a traumatic experience. Still we kept faith on our government. Due to the government’s effort, it was possible for us to reach back home. Thanks to our Union government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," said Ukrainee returnee Subhalaxmi Barala.

It was an emotional moment for the parents of the students, who were anxiously waiting for their arrival. Most of them were seen hugging each other with tears in their eyes.

“We are speechless & cannot express in words how we spent the last 15 days. It is tears of joys as we got our children back with us. Thanks to our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik & Union government," said mother of a Ukrainee returnee.

Chief Minister’s Secretary (5T) V.K. Pandian was also present and held discussions with the children at the airport. Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and sought his intervention to ensure the continuance of their studies in medical colleges in the country on Sunday.

The state government has made extensive arrangements to evacute students from Ukraine. They were rescued by two buses. For the safe return of Odia student state govt has appointed four special representatives to coordinate with the Resident Commissioner’s Office in order to ensure smooth evacuation of students and NROs (Non-Resident Odias) from the war-hit Ukraine. The entire expense for the purpose will be met out of CMRF.

(Inputs from Manoj Jena)

