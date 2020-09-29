77,000 Covid-19 Infected Patients Have Recovered in Delhi This Month So Far, Show Figures

Even as the number of coronavirus infections in Delhi continue to rise, the recovery rates have also increase, with 77,000 patients recovering in September so far.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 77,234 recovery cases were recorded out of 2,32,912 recoveries this month, with the daily recovery count being 3,500 patients on an average leading the recovery rate to increase from 84% to 87%. Delhi government officials said better healthcare provisions and a significant increase in testing has led to rapidly increasing numbers of recovery, with the biggest reason being contact tracing.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP), Delhi's biggest COVID hospital, has been the centre for the highest number of treatment in the country. LNJP Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said since 17 March, 10,775 patients (both positive and negative) have been treated and sent home.

More than 400 children recovered from coronavirus -- Dr Kumar pegged this number at 415, with most of the children under the age of 12. An 11-year-old girl who had both COVID-19 and dengue has also been treated and sent home.

LNJP's Head of Pediatrics Department Dr Urmila Jhamb said children were comparatively less affected by the virus and due to its weaker influence, youngsters recover more easily. Out of the 415 infected children, 70-80 serious cases were admitted to LNJP.

The national capital recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nearly a month, as the infection tally mounted to over 2.73 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,272. The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests conducted the previous day.

This is the lowest number of daily cases recorded in Delhi since August 31 when the national capital reported 1,358 cases. Since September 1, cases have been recorded in the range of over 2,000 to 4,473 on September 16, the highest single-day spike here till date. Thirty-seven new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,272, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.

The tally of active cases stood at 27,123 down from 29,228 the previous day, it said. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday. The bulletin on Monday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 5,272 and the total number of cases climbed to 2,73,098.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,465 on Monday from 2,380 on Sunday. The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.47 per cent while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.93 per cent.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.