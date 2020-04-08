Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

773 New Infections, 32 Deaths Due to COVID-19 Reported in 24 Hours: Health Ministry

Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said at the daily briefing that the total number of cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,194 and the death toll at 149.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
773 New Infections, 32 Deaths Due to COVID-19 Reported in 24 Hours: Health Ministry
A doctor wearing a protective suit takes a swab from a man, who is under home quarantine, to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, India, April 7, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

The Union health ministry said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday.

Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said at the daily briefing that the total number of cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,194 and the death toll at 149.

However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Tuesday 9.45 pm showed at least 162 deaths in the country due to COVID-19.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 are rising in the country, the Centre's response and preparedness along with states is rising accordingly, Agarwal noted.

In hospitals, the focus is that infection prevention and control measures are followed so that health workers aren't infected by COVID-19, he said.

He said the Centre had told states to continue its focus on building hospitals and on surveillance and contact tracing.

He added that there is sufficient stock of hydroxychloroquine available in the country.

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official said at the briefing that 1,21,271 tests for COVID-19 have been done in the country so far.

The COVID-19 death toll in India is too small to say that the number of deaths in Maharashtra is significantly high, the ICMR official said responding to a question.

