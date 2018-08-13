English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
774 Dead in Monsoon Rains, Floods in 7 States
According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 187 people have lost their lives in Kerala, 171 in Uttar Pradesh, 170 people in West Bengal and 139 in Maharashtra due to the floods and rains.
Torrential monsoon rains have killed several people in flooding, landslides and house collapses in Kerala with more than 15,500 people taking shelter in state-run relief camps. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: As many as 774 people have died in incidents related to floods and rains in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said on Sunday.
