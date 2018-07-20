78 Female Inmates From Mumbai’s Byculla Jail Rushed to Hospital With Food Poisoning

At least 78 female prisoners at the Byculla jail in Mumbai have taken ill on Friday morning. Some prisoners complained of uneasiness post their morning breakfast after which 20 of them were rushed to JJ Hospital. However, the number increased to 78 as more prisoners started complaining about abdominal pain, vomiting and dehydration.Mukund Tayde, Dean of JJ hospital said, "Total 78 female prisoners have been admitted, the numbers may increase. We have kept them under observation for 48 hours."Jail authorities suspect that the medicine given by the Health Department to prevent cholera may have caused health issues.Rajvardhan Sinha, inspector general of police, Prisons, said, “A male prisoner suffered from cholera three days ago and was given medicines. To prevent this, all the prisoners were given medicines by the Health Department. Several women prisoners complained of vomiting and dehydration on Friday morning and were examined by the Health Department. Later they are referred to the JJ Hospital where they have been kept under observation.”There has been no complaint of dehydration from the male prisoners or jail staff.Doctors are yet to ascertain the cause for the sudden illness and are awaiting for medical reports.Dr Wiquar Shaikh of JJ Hospital said the "condition of the prisoners admitted is stable and they are kept under observation. The reason behind their illness will be ascertained only after we get their medical reports."Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is also lodged in the same prison. However, she is not among the prisoners admitted at the JJ Hospital.