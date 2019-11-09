Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

78 Tonnes of Waste Plastic Bottles Collected for Recycling by Over 3 Lakh Reliance Employees

The company-wide campaign — Recycle4Life — was rolled out in October, where employees were encouraged to collect waste plastic bottles from their surroundings and bring them to their offices for recycling.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
78 Tonnes of Waste Plastic Bottles Collected for Recycling by Over 3 Lakh Reliance Employees
Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced on November 8, that through its Recycle4Life campaign, volunteers have collected over 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for recycling.

According to a release, this collection drive mobilised over three lakh employees, their family members and partners of RIL and its allied businesses like Jio and Reliance Retail across their several locations in India.

The company-wide campaign — Recycle4Life — was rolled out in October, where employees were encouraged to collect waste plastic bottles from their surroundings and bring them to their offices for recycling.

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said: “At Reliance Foundation, we believe that caring for our environment is of utmost importance. Building on Reliance Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote, practice, and spread the message of Swachhata hi Seva, we have launched the Recycle4Life campaign to raise awareness about the importance of recycling. Thousands of Reliance employees and their families across the length and breadth of India have volunteered as part of this initiative and supported our record-setting drive to collect and recycle plastic waste. We are committed to creating a better, brighter, cleaner and greener world for our future generations.”

The waste plastic bottles will be recycled through eco-friendly manufacturing processes into value-added fibres at one of the RIL’s recycling units.

The release noted the initiative goes full circle, from the creation of PET resin for making bottles, the collection of discarded PET bottles and converting them to Recron® Green Gold, eco-friendly polyester fibres for use by downstream textile value chain that converts the fibres into high-value sleep products and R|Elan™ fabric 2.0 based fashion apparel.

The release also noted that RIL is one of the largest used PET bottle recyclers in India, and its fabric technology has one of the lowest carbon footprints globally.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram