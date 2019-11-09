78 Tonnes of Waste Plastic Bottles Collected for Recycling by Over 3 Lakh Reliance Employees

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced on November 8, that through its Recycle4Life campaign, volunteers have collected over 78 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for recycling.

According to a release, this collection drive mobilised over three lakh employees, their family members and partners of RIL and its allied businesses like Jio and Reliance Retail across their several locations in India.

The company-wide campaign — Recycle4Life — was rolled out in October, where employees were encouraged to collect waste plastic bottles from their surroundings and bring them to their offices for recycling.

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said: “At Reliance Foundation, we believe that caring for our environment is of utmost importance. Building on Reliance Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote, practice, and spread the message of Swachhata hi Seva, we have launched the Recycle4Life campaign to raise awareness about the importance of recycling. Thousands of Reliance employees and their families across the length and breadth of India have volunteered as part of this initiative and supported our record-setting drive to collect and recycle plastic waste. We are committed to creating a better, brighter, cleaner and greener world for our future generations.”

The waste plastic bottles will be recycled through eco-friendly manufacturing processes into value-added fibres at one of the RIL’s recycling units.

The release noted the initiative goes full circle, from the creation of PET resin for making bottles, the collection of discarded PET bottles and converting them to Recron® Green Gold, eco-friendly polyester fibres for use by downstream textile value chain that converts the fibres into high-value sleep products and R|Elan™ fabric 2.0 based fashion apparel.

The release also noted that RIL is one of the largest used PET bottle recyclers in India, and its fabric technology has one of the lowest carbon footprints globally.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

