79-yr-old, Student Among Winners, AIADMK's Losses: Highlights From Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls

It was a day of high drama and flipping fortunes in Tamil Nadu as the much-awaited results of the local body polls were announced.

The poll results saw some surprising wins and shocking defeats. Here’s a list:-

1. In Namakkal district, transwoman candidate Riya, who was contesting on a DMK ticket, won the post of Union Councillor. Many women candidates have also secured seats in their respective constituencies – including Leelavathi from Congress in the Krishnarayapuram ward in Karur, and Rajeshwari from DMK in the Viralimalai ward.

2. In Krishnagiri district, Sandhya Rani, a college student, won by a margin of 210 votes. Expressing her confidence about the new responsibility, the 21-year- old said that her primary focus will be on furthering education in her ward.

3. In the Arittapatti area of Madurai, a 79-year-old woman named Veerammal won the president’s post by beating seven other candidates. Verammal said that she will focus on addressing the water problems and farmers issues. Additionally, in Tirupur’s Mettupalayam, 82-year-old woman Visalatchi won the seat in the Panchayat body elections

4. Among other key moments, Rawiyattul Athariya, the daughter of AIADMK ex-MP Anwar Raja, lost the seat in the Ramanathapuram ward. This is said to have been spurred by the fall in support for the party over its support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

5. Following suit, candidates from political dynasties in two other districts, Tiruchi and Nadukkombai, were defeated. In Tiruchi’s Mannachchanallur ward, the husband of AIADMK MLA Parameswari was defeated. In Nadukkombai, AIADMK MLA Chandrashekar’s son also lost the elections.

(With inputs from Varsha Harisubramaniam)

