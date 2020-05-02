790 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, Tally 12,296 and 36 Deaths

Mumbai: With 790 persons testing positive on Saturday, 547 of them in Mumbai, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 12,296, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 521 with 36 new deaths.

121 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,000, a statement from the state health department said.

Of 36 deaths, 27 were reported in Mumbai. Again, of the state-wide tally of 12,296 coronavirus patients, the state capital accounts for a whopping 8,359.

Mumbai's death toll is 322.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows:

Positive cases 12,296, new cases 790, discharged 2,000, deaths 521, active cases 9,775, number of people tested 1,61,092.

WITH 97 NEW CASES, PUNE COVID-19 COUNT NOW 1,912

Pune district reported 97 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,912, health officials said on Saturday.

The death toll reached 100 with four succumbing to the infection on Saturday, an official said.

"Of the 97 cases, 95 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,704 patients. The rest two are in Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 115.

The number of cases in rural Pune and Cantonment continues to be 93," he added.

