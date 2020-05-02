Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

790 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, Tally 12,296 and 36 Deaths

Coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 12,296 as death toll due to the pandemic reached 521 with 36 new deaths.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
790 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, Tally 12,296 and 36 Deaths
Representative Image (REUTERS/Prashant Waydande)

Mumbai: With 790 persons testing positive on Saturday, 547 of them in Mumbai, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 12,296, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 521 with 36 new deaths.

121 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,000, a statement from the state health department said.

Of 36 deaths, 27 were reported in Mumbai. Again, of the state-wide tally of 12,296 coronavirus patients, the state capital accounts for a whopping 8,359.

Mumbai's death toll is 322.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows:

Positive cases 12,296, new cases 790, discharged 2,000, deaths 521, active cases 9,775, number of people tested 1,61,092.

WITH 97 NEW CASES, PUNE COVID-19 COUNT NOW 1,912

Pune district reported 97 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,912, health officials said on Saturday.

The death toll reached 100 with four succumbing to the infection on Saturday, an official said.

"Of the 97 cases, 95 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,704 patients. The rest two are in Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 115.

The number of cases in rural Pune and Cantonment continues to be 93," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,083,550

    +65,704*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,386,519

    +110,146*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,063,521

    +38,992*  

  • Total DEATHS

    239,448

    +5,450*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres