791 New Cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai; 20 More Die as Total Infections Rise to 14,355

A policeman wearing a protective mask walks inside a shelter set up for migrants during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai.

A policeman wearing a protective mask walks inside a shelter set up for migrants during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai.

BMC reported 791 new cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, taking the tally to 14,355, whereas the toll reached 528 with 20 more deaths.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 10:07 PM IST
Exactly two months after the first case of coronavirus was found in Mumbai, the count stood at 14,355 on Monday with the addition of 791 new infections, while the death toll rose to 528, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 791 new cases of coronavirus took the tally to 14,355, whereas the toll reached 528 with 20 more deaths.

The BMC said so far 3,110 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 106 on Monday.

The civic body also informed that 567 new suspected patients of COVID-19 have been admitted at various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

