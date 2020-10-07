794 Flow Meters Not Operational Due To Lack Of Power Connection: DJB VC Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Oct7: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said 794 flow meters in different parts of the city have not started operating yet due to lack of electricity connection. Flowmetersare required to measure theflowand quantity of water from a particular point and help detect leakages.

At a meeting with senior officials of the DJB and power companies –BSES Yamuna, BSES Rajdhani and TATA Power, Chadha stressed the need to urgently provide electricity to non-functional flow meters. We have to complete all pending work with respect to the existing flow meters by October 30,” he said. Chadha asked the representatives of the power companies to begin the electricity work so that the 794 flow meters start operating. There are 3,004flowmetersoperational in Delhi against the required 3,329.

Chadha had earlier directed officials to install the remaining 325flowmetersby October 30 and connect them with the SCADA centre. The SCADA centre is the DJB’s high-tech monitoring system which allows the head office to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor