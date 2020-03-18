799 Held in Detention Centres for Declared or Convicted Foreigners in Assam: Govt

A total of 799 people are currently held at detention centres for declared or convicted foreigners in Assam where 26 detainees died due to illness in last four years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam operate under the provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Foreigners (Tribunal) Order, 1964.

As per the information provided by the government of Assam, 799 detainees are held in detention centres in Assam as on February 27, 2020. Out of these, 95 detainees have completed three years or more in detention, he said replying a written question.

Reddy said 26 detainees have died during their detention due to illness in the past three years and current year.

