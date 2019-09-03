7th Pay Commission: Indian Railways Issue Clarification for Non-functional Scale of Grade-B Officers

The Government of India has issued a clarification on the grant to non-functional (NFC) scale for Indian Railways under the 7th Pay Commission. Recently, a notification in this regard has been issued by the General Manager office of the All Indian Railways and Production Units has issued a notification which stated that this applies to Grade-B officers in Level-11 of the Accounts Department and Level-10.

"The higher scale of Level-11 in (the) Accounts Department and Level-10 in the Organised Departments has to be operated to the extent of 100 per cent of Grade 'B' Officers on roll and including Grade 'B' Officers officiating in Level-11 on ad-hoc basis after completion of 4 years of regular service in the respective grades in organised departments," the clarification statement read.

The statement mentioned that the references are being received from various Zonal Railways seeking clarification of issues relating to the aforementioned scheme. Clarifying that whether non-functional Grade B officers completing 4 years of regular service are to be granted NFS from the next date or from January 1 or from July 1 of the following year, the Indian Railways statement said that the officers become eligible when they complete 4 years of regular service in the relevant grade.

On Grade B Officers on deputation, the clarification mentions that officers on deputation to other departments may be granted NFS of Level-10 nationally from 08/03/2018 while the actual benefit will accrue to them on return from deputation and joining the cadre.

On Grade B Officers on roll means including officers on deputation, the clarification cites 'yes.' All these clarifications are available in the Ministry of Railways' Gazette Notification G.S.R. 210(E) dated 08/03/2018 (RBE No. 37/2018).

The Indian Railways notification further declared that while issuing FAQs (frequently asked questions) and clarifications thereon vide board's letter of even number dated 06/08/2019 on the aforementioned subject, Pay Level of Accounts Department has inadvertently been mentioned as Level-11. "This may please be read as Level-10 wherever mentioned in the said letter," the notification concludes.

Therefore, all FAQs are now have been cleared by the Indian Railways to its zones and the concerned officials now would be eligible for the pay and perks as recommended and approved under the 7th Pay Commission.

