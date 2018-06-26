English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
7th Pay Commission: Overtime Allowance Stopped For Most Central Govt Employees
The move follows a recommendation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission in this regard.
Image for representation. (Photo: PTI/ File)
New Delhi: The Centre has decided to discontinue overtime allowance given to its employees except operational staff, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.
The move follows a recommendation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission in this regard.
It has been clarified by the Department of Expenditure that the government has decided that given the rise in the pay over the years, the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission to discontinue the overtime allowance for categories other than operational staff and industrial employees who are governed by statutory provisions may be accepted, it said.
Accordingly, it has been decided to implement this decision across all the ministries/departments and attached and subordinate office of the government of India.
The operational staff are all non-ministerial non-gazetted central government servants directly involved in smooth operation of the office including those tasked with operation of some electrical or mechanical equipment.
The administration wing of the ministries/departments concerned have been asked to prepare a list of operational staff with full justification for inclusion of a particular category of staff in the list of operational staff, the ministry said.
It has also been decided to link grant of overtime allowance with biometric attendance.
The government has also decided not to revise the rate of overtime allowance or OTA for the operational staff and they would continue to get the amount as per its order issued in 1991.
"OTA should be paid only when his/her senior officer directs the concerned employee(s) in writing for staying back in office to attend urgent nature of work," the Personnel Ministry said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
