8.06 Million Followers, Akhilesh Yadav Leaves Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi Trailing on Twitter

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has more followers on social media in comparison with the current CM Yogi Adityanath.Not only Adityanath, but other including Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lalu Prasad Yadav are also lagging behind him in number of followers on Twitter.At present, Akhilesh has more than 8.06 million followers on the microblogging site Twitter. He is quick in tweeting out his opinions on the current issues via his personal twitter handle @yadavakhilesh. His strong presence on social media helped him in gaining more followers.It is to be mentioned that Samajwadi Party chief takes the lead with 8.06 million followers followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi with 6.74 million followers. The next in line is Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been followed by 4.66 million twitter users and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 4.37 million followers. Next in line is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with 4.21 million followers followed by Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje with 3.39 million followers.The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has a twitter following of 2.75 million and after her is the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath with a fan following of 2.58 million twitter users. Even after being the star campaigner for BJP in Karnataka elections, Adityanath trails behind his counterparts.​