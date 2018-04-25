English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8.06 Million Followers, Akhilesh Yadav Leaves Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi Trailing on Twitter
Not only Yogi Adityanath, but other including Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lalu Prasad Yadav are also lagging behind him in number of followers on Twitter.
File photo of Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has more followers on social media in comparison with the current CM Yogi Adityanath.
Not only Adityanath, but other including Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lalu Prasad Yadav are also lagging behind him in number of followers on Twitter.
At present, Akhilesh has more than 8.06 million followers on the microblogging site Twitter. He is quick in tweeting out his opinions on the current issues via his personal twitter handle @yadavakhilesh. His strong presence on social media helped him in gaining more followers.
It is to be mentioned that Samajwadi Party chief takes the lead with 8.06 million followers followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi with 6.74 million followers. The next in line is Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been followed by 4.66 million twitter users and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 4.37 million followers. Next in line is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with 4.21 million followers followed by Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje with 3.39 million followers.
The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has a twitter following of 2.75 million and after her is the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath with a fan following of 2.58 million twitter users. Even after being the star campaigner for BJP in Karnataka elections, Adityanath trails behind his counterparts.
Also Watch
Not only Adityanath, but other including Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lalu Prasad Yadav are also lagging behind him in number of followers on Twitter.
At present, Akhilesh has more than 8.06 million followers on the microblogging site Twitter. He is quick in tweeting out his opinions on the current issues via his personal twitter handle @yadavakhilesh. His strong presence on social media helped him in gaining more followers.
It is to be mentioned that Samajwadi Party chief takes the lead with 8.06 million followers followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi with 6.74 million followers. The next in line is Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been followed by 4.66 million twitter users and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 4.37 million followers. Next in line is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with 4.21 million followers followed by Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje with 3.39 million followers.
The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has a twitter following of 2.75 million and after her is the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath with a fan following of 2.58 million twitter users. Even after being the star campaigner for BJP in Karnataka elections, Adityanath trails behind his counterparts.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Flagship Smartphones: Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus & a Surprise Entrant
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them
- OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16