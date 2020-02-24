8-10 Major Defence Deals Worth $10 Billion Await Clearance as Trump Arrives in India Today
About 8 to 10 big-ticket defence deals will be negotiated by the two country leaders, worth $10 billion.
File photo of Narendra Modi. PTI
New Delhi: As India gears up for the much-publicised visit of US President Donald Trump, there's a gift in store for the country, as well.
About 8 to 10 big-ticket defence deals will be negotiated by the two country leaders, worth $10 billion, reports CNBC TV18.
Among those in the final stages of negotiations, the $2.6 billion deal for 24MH60 Romeo Helicopters for the Navy is likely to be cleared.
The $795 million-worth agreement for the sale of 6 AH64E Apache attack helicopters might also be cleared.
Two deals worth $3.6 billion -- NASAMS Air Defence System and P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft -- may get cleared in the next few weeks.
A fresh pitch to sell f21 fighters and guardians to India, might be made by the United States.
The former US Ambassador to India Tim Roemer said US had offered India guardian armed drones, not previously offered to any country outside NATO. Roemer attributed the special offer to India's strong defence partnership.
Roemer said in an environment where Asian military spending was growing -- more than the combined defence spending of US and Europe -- US wanted India to be secure.
US and India hold more military exercises with each other than any other country. These include annual exercises like Yudh Abhias, COPE-India and Malabar. The two countries also recently held the Tiger Triumph, the first tri-service military exercise between them.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Praises IAF's Use of Bio-Fuel in AN-32 Transport Plane, Says It Will Help Reduce Oil Imports
- Namaste Trump: Why US President Trump Is Looking Forward To His India Visit?
- Twitter Has Taken Down Some Pro-Mike Bloomberg Profiles Because They Were Spamming Everyone
- Dabboo Ratnani Has This to Say About His Calendar Shoot with Kiara Advani Being Plagiarised
- Jabra Elite 75t Review: These Wireless Earbuds Are Absolutely Brilliant And Worth Every Penny