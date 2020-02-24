Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

8-10 Major Defence Deals Worth $10 Billion Await Clearance as Trump Arrives in India Today

About 8 to 10 big-ticket defence deals will be negotiated by the two country leaders, worth $10 billion.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
8-10 Major Defence Deals Worth $10 Billion Await Clearance as Trump Arrives in India Today
File photo of Narendra Modi. PTI

New Delhi: As India gears up for the much-publicised visit of US President Donald Trump, there's a gift in store for the country, as well.

About 8 to 10 big-ticket defence deals will be negotiated by the two country leaders, worth $10 billion, reports CNBC TV18.

Among those in the final stages of negotiations, the $2.6 billion deal for 24MH60 Romeo Helicopters for the Navy is likely to be cleared.

The $795 million-worth agreement for the sale of 6 AH64E Apache attack helicopters might also be cleared.

Two deals worth $3.6 billion -- NASAMS Air Defence System and P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft -- may get cleared in the next few weeks.

A fresh pitch to sell f21 fighters and guardians to India, might be made by the United States.

The former US Ambassador to India Tim Roemer said US had offered India guardian armed drones, not previously offered to any country outside NATO. Roemer attributed the special offer to India's strong defence partnership.

Roemer said in an environment where Asian military spending was growing -- more than the combined defence spending of US and Europe -- US wanted India to be secure.

US and India hold more military exercises with each other than any other country. These include annual exercises like Yudh Abhias, COPE-India and Malabar. The two countries also recently held the Tiger Triumph, the first tri-service military exercise between them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram