8 Arrested In Jhansi After College Mate Raped, Blackmailed

Jhansi: Eight students of a government polytechnic institute have been arrested after their college mate, a minor girl student, was allegedly raped, thrashed and blackmailed, police said Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P, the incident took place Sunday, and all the eight accused, including the main accused, were arrested by Monday night. He said a case has been registered and it will be taken to a fast-track court so that the justice is served expeditiously and the accused punished. During the probe, it was found that all the accused persons are the students of the Government Polytechnic. They extorted Rs 3,000 from the girl by blackmailing her,” the SSP said.

