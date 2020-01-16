8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derail in Odisha's Cuttack, Several Injured

New Delhi: In a major rail accident in Odisha, eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday morning. The mishap took place when the passenger train hit a goods train possibly because of low visibility due to dense fog.

Over forty people are believed to be injured with four of them critical.

More details awaited.

