8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derail in Odisha's Cuttack, Several Injured
The mishap took place when the passenger train hit a goods train amid dense fog.
People moving near the accident-hot coaches of the train. (Credits: OTV)
New Delhi: In a major rail accident in Odisha, eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday morning. The mishap took place when the passenger train hit a goods train possibly because of low visibility due to dense fog.
Over forty people are believed to be injured with four of them critical.
More details awaited.
