8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derail in Odisha's Cuttack, Several Injured

The mishap took place when the passenger train hit a goods train amid dense fog.

January 16, 2020
8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derail in Odisha's Cuttack, Several Injured
People moving near the accident-hot coaches of the train. (Credits: OTV)

New Delhi: In a major rail accident in Odisha, eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday morning. The mishap took place when the passenger train hit a goods train possibly because of low visibility due to dense fog.

Over forty people are believed to be injured with four of them critical.

More details awaited.


