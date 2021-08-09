8 Dead, 2 Injured as Truck Runs Over Laborers Sleeping Near Roadside in Gujarat's Amreli

Eight people lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday night near Badra village of Savarkundla in Amreli, Gujarat. The incident took place around 3 am when an uncontrolled truck crushed 8 laborers sleeping on the roadside.

While the labourers died, two people are said to be seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Sanvarkundla Government Hospital.

According to the information, the truck was going towards Mahua. The driver then lost control over the truck and it went over the huts and then fell into the 8-feet deep pit. Eight people died on the spot when the truck fell on the people sleeping in a nearby hut on the roadside.

While some people have received minor injuries, they are shifted to other places for treatment. Upon receiving the information, an ambulance arrived at the spot and all the injured people were admitted to government hospital Saanvarkundla.

As soon as the incident came to light, a team of health workers reached the spot and started its work, setting the priority of saving the injured.

Expressing grief after the accident, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a tweet said, “I am Saddened by the tragic accident that took place near Barda village of Savarkundla in Amreli district. All instructions have been given for immediate and proper help to the victims of the accident. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each accident victim."

In another tweet, Rupani also said, “Collector Amreli has been directed to immediately investigate the entire incident and send a report. Praying that the Lord rest the soul of the deceased and give strength to the families to bear this loss, peace.”

The driver of the truck has been arrested by the police and he is currently being interrogated. Police is also investigating if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The official statement of the police in this matter is yet to be revealed.

