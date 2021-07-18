8 Dead as Car Falls into Gorge in Maha's Nandurbar; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief to Kin of Deceased

Eight persons were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon near Dhadgaon in the district, around 450 km from Mumbai, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the loss of lives in the incident, and said Rs 2 lakh would be given to the kin of the deceased. “Tragic news from Nandurbar, Maharashtra. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in an accident. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," he said in a tweet.

Tragic news from Nandurbar, Maharashtra. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in an accident. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

The car was on its way to Sindhimal village from Toranmal, a hill station in the district, when the driver lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the road and fell into the gorge, police said, adding that a few occupants managed to jump out of the vehicle in the nick of time. Police control room sources said that some persons were injured in the incident and they were undergoing treatment at Toranmal hospital.

Personnel of Mhasawad police station are investigating and further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here