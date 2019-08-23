8 Dead as Tanker Topples on Van in Jaipur

Jaipur: Eight people died when a tanker toppled on a van in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Friday.

Two person were injured in accident, Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said.

