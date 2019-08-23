English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8 Dead as Tanker Topples on Van in Jaipur
Two person were injured in accident, Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said.
Representative image.
Jaipur: Eight people died when a tanker toppled on a van in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Friday.
