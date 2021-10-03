CHANGE LANGUAGE
8 Dead in Lakhimpur Kheri; UP DGP Appeals for Peace, Vows Strict Action
1-MIN READ

8 Dead in Lakhimpur Kheri; UP DGP Appeals for Peace, Vows Strict Action

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

DGP Mukul Goel says four of the deceased were farmers, while the remaining four were those in a vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel on Sunday confirmed that eight people have died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and four of them were farmers, while four others were in a vehicle.

“Total 8 persons died in today’s Lakhimpur incident. Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles,” Goel told News 18. He also appealed that peace should be maintained and assured that action would be taken against culprits. “I appeal for peace and assure that strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the DGP said.

Earlier, MoS, Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra had told News18 that his driver and three BJP workers were beaten to death by unruly elements after the “accident”.

Sources claimed that the administration may not allow political leaders to enter the Lakhimpur Kheri district in order to maintain law and order situation.

Opposition leaders such as Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, RLD’s Jayant Choudhary and BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra have said they will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday.

Meanwhile, the administration has temporarily suspended internet services to maintain law and order. Sources also claimed that extra forces have been deployed, including paramilitary personnel, and alerts have been raised in all districts to avoid any untoward incident.

first published:October 03, 2021, 21:58 IST