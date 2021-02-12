News18 Logo

8 Dead, Several Injured in Blaze At Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Image for representation.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Several people were reported dead after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The factory is located in Achangulam area near Sathur.

Eight deaths have been reported as of now, with more than 14 injured. The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.


