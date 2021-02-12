News18» News»India»8 Dead, Several Injured in Blaze At Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
8 Dead, Several Injured in Blaze At Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.
Last Updated: February 12, 2021, 15:24 IST
Several people were reported dead after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The factory is located in Achangulam area near Sathur.
Eight deaths have been reported as of now, with more than 14 injured. The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.
An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.