8 Employees of Private Airlines Test Positive for Covid-19 at Patna airport

As many as 8 employees of a private airline tested positive for Covid-19 at the Patna airport on Sunday morning, officials said. This caused chaos at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar capital. The employees were found Covid-19 positive after their random sampling was being done at the airport by the medical teams. The airport authority officials have now instructed all the employees to get tested for coronavirus and complete their Covid vaccination as soon as possible.

The officials of Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport have requested the Patna district administrative authorities to help them in smooth functioning at the airport. Thousands of passengers are arriving at the airport every day from Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities of the country at a time when Bihar is witnessing a surge in Covid cases including the Omicron variant.

Apart from the 8 employees of a private airline, 4 passengers also tested positive for Covid-19 at the airport. Of the 4 passengers, two came from Delhi and two from Mumbai. All these passengers and the employees who tested positive have been instructed to stay in strict home isolation.

Airport officials stated that special vigilance is being done by the authorities at the Patna airport. People are being urged to wear double masks and maintain social distancing. To reduce crowing at the arrival gate, the Patna airport authority has banned the entry of all public vehicles like auto and cabs. Only private vehicles will be allowed for pick up and drop facility at the airport, officials said.

As many as 18 passengers were found Covid-9 positive at Patna airport on Friday. A total of 10 passengers were found infected from coronavirus on Saturday. All these passengers had arrived at Patna airport either from Delhi or from Mumbai.

