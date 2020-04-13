8 Ethiopians Arrested in Chennai for Defying Lockdown, Spreading Religious Propaganda
According to the FIR, three of the five Ethiopian men had arrived illegally on tourist visa and extended their stay by hiding in a mosque and engaging in religious activities.
Representative image.
Chennai: Eight foreigners, including three women, were arrested by the Flower Bazaar police officers in Chennai’s Muthialpet on Sunday on grounds of spreading religious propaganda and violating lockdown rules.
According to the FIR, three of the five Ethiopian men had arrived illegally on tourist visa and extended their stay by hiding in a mosque and engaging in religious activities.
Based on a tip-off, an operation led by the police and a team of Special Forces led to the arrest of the eight foreigners. They have been booked under sections of the Epidemics Diseases Act (1987), Public Health Act and Foreigners Act.
The arrested were identified as Muktar Shifa Awal (27), Fatiya Awal Negash (23), Shamsu Jemal Yesuf (47), Zehara Kemal Mohamed (35), Mahidia Hussen Kelil (48), Teybat Reshad Saido (35), Ibrahim Worku Hassen (42) and Mekiya Hamza Seid (35).
Following the arrest, the area has been cordoned off and is under surveillance. The swab samples of the eight Ethiopians have been given for testing.
(With inputs from Varsha H)
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Guess the Cricketer: ICC is Back With Another Fun Quiz and It is Not As Easy As You Thought
- Kareena Kapoor Urges Citizens to Stay at Home Amid Lockdown Extension Report
- Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Message to Continue Following Lockdown Guidelines
- The Official OnePlus 8 Cases Have Leaked and They Look Brilliant
- COVID-19 Lockdown: Nikon is Offering Free Online Photography Classes in India