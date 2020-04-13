Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

8 Ethiopians Arrested in Chennai for Defying Lockdown, Spreading Religious Propaganda

According to the FIR, three of the five Ethiopian men had arrived illegally on tourist visa and extended their stay by hiding in a mosque and engaging in religious activities.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 13, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
8 Ethiopians Arrested in Chennai for Defying Lockdown, Spreading Religious Propaganda
Representative image.

Chennai: Eight foreigners, including three women, were arrested by the Flower Bazaar police officers in Chennai’s Muthialpet on Sunday on grounds of spreading religious propaganda and violating lockdown rules.

According to the FIR, three of the five Ethiopian men had arrived illegally on tourist visa and extended their stay by hiding in a mosque and engaging in religious activities.

Based on a tip-off, an operation led by the police and a team of Special Forces led to the arrest of the eight foreigners. They have been booked under sections of the Epidemics Diseases Act (1987), Public Health Act and Foreigners Act.

The arrested were identified as Muktar Shifa Awal (27), Fatiya Awal Negash (23), Shamsu Jemal Yesuf (47), Zehara Kemal Mohamed (35), Mahidia Hussen Kelil (48), Teybat Reshad Saido (35), Ibrahim Worku Hassen (42) and Mekiya Hamza Seid (35).

Following the arrest, the area has been cordoned off and is under surveillance. The swab samples of the eight Ethiopians have been given for testing.

(With inputs from Varsha H)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,314,450

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,857,115

    +4,890

  • Cured/Discharged

    427,989

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,332

    +138
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres