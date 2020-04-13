8 Ethiopians Arrested in Chennai for Defying Lockdown, Spreading Religious Propaganda

Chennai: Eight foreigners, including three women, were arrested by the Flower Bazaar police officers in Chennai’s Muthialpet on Sunday on grounds of spreading religious propaganda and violating lockdown rules.

According to the FIR, three of the five Ethiopian men had arrived illegally on tourist visa and extended their stay by hiding in a mosque and engaging in religious activities.

Based on a tip-off, an operation led by the police and a team of Special Forces led to the arrest of the eight foreigners. They have been booked under sections of the Epidemics Diseases Act (1987), Public Health Act and Foreigners Act.

The arrested were identified as Muktar Shifa Awal (27), Fatiya Awal Negash (23), Shamsu Jemal Yesuf (47), Zehara Kemal Mohamed (35), Mahidia Hussen Kelil (48), Teybat Reshad Saido (35), Ibrahim Worku Hassen (42) and Mekiya Hamza Seid (35).

Following the arrest, the area has been cordoned off and is under surveillance. The swab samples of the eight Ethiopians have been given for testing.

(With inputs from Varsha H)

