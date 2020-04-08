Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

8 Family Members of Jamaat-attendee Couple Who Had Returned from South Africa Test Positive for Virus in MP

Officials said the eight new cases were referred to the Indore administration for treatment after they tested for coronavirus.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 8, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
8 Family Members of Jamaat-attendee Couple Who Had Returned from South Africa Test Positive for Virus in MP
Image for representation (Image: AP)

Khargone: Authorities on Tuesday said eight members of a family, including three children, tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district. The entire family tested positive for the virus days after some of them attended the Delhi mosque event.

Dr Rajni Dabar, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, confirmed the eight new cases and said that two members of the same family had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi after coming back from a trip to South Africa last month.

“The couple had recently returned to Khargone after attending the religious congregation from March 19 to 26,” an officer from district administration said.

Officials said the husband was the first to test positive for the virus and was referred to an Indore hospital while the wife had initially tested negative. The woman’s samples were sent for testing again on Tuesday, Dr Dabar said.

The entire family was later tested for infection and was referred to the Indore administration for treatment facilities.

The total number of infections in the Khargone district rose to 12 including two deaths.

