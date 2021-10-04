8-Foot-Tall Idol of Goddess Durga To Be Shipped to Orissa From Bengal's Birbhum

An idol maker in Birbhum’s Bolpur is making an 8-foot tall idol of goddess Durga, which will be sent to Orissa before the arrival of Durga Pujo on Mahalaya day. Artisan Ashish Ghosh, a former student and professor artist at Visva-Bharati University, with his 10-member team, has been working on the sacred Durga idol for more than two months.

The work at Ashish’s Kopaiya clay workshop in Birbhum is about to complete. The idol will be made of three elements — brass, bronze, and copper. Mixing brass, bronze, and copper will constitute the sacred idol of goddess Durga.

Speaking with artist Priyak Dutt, Ashish stated that no industrial material has been used in making this sacred idol, adding that everything has been done by hand. Ashish further mentioned that the cost of making the Durga idol is estimated to be over Rs 3 lakh, and it weighs nearly three quintals."We did not use any industrial material to make this idol. It was made entirely by hand. The goal is to get more work for the Bengali artists who are there. The cost of making this idol is more than Rs 3 lakh, including the cost of goods, labour days, and travel," he said. Ashish further said that he just somehow came up with the idea of making such a Durga idol. And after that, he discussed the idea with his team, planned it and then started working on it. RELATED NEWS Watch: Patients Play ‘Garba’ with Health Workers at Mumbai Covid Center

For the unversed, last year amid the Covid-19 outbreak, an idol maker Koushik Ghosh from Kumartuli shipped fibreglass goddess Durga idol overseas. The idols made by him were shipped to Australia, Germany, Canada, the US, and the UK. Kaushik then became the first artisan from Kumartuli to send his artwork overseas amid the pandemic. Kumartuli is considered a potters' quarter in north Kolkata.

