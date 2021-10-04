8-Foot-Tall Idol of Goddess Durga To Be Shipped to Orissa From Bengal's Birbhum

An idol maker in Birbhum’s Bolpur is making an 8-foot tall idol of goddess Durga, which will be sent to Orissa before the arrival of Durga Pujo on Mahalaya day. Artisan Ashish Ghosh, a former student and professor artist at Visva-Bharati University, with his 10-member team, has been working on the sacred Durga idol for more than two months.
Ashish further said that he just somehow came up with the idea of making such a Durga idol. And after that, he discussed the idea with his team, planned it and then started working on it.
For the unversed, last year amid the Covid-19 outbreak, an idol maker Koushik Ghosh from Kumartuli shipped fibreglass goddess Durga idol overseas. The idols made by him were shipped to Australia, Germany, Canada, the US, and the UK. Kaushik then became the first artisan from Kumartuli to send his artwork overseas amid the pandemic. Kumartuli is considered a potters’ quarter in north Kolkata.
